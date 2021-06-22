What two arrests this offseason could mean for Frank Clark’s ability to suit up for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark is out on bail after being arrested Sunday and booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on Monday on suspicion of felony gun possession.

The Chiefs’ $100 million defensive star was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles over the weekend when police said they found a gun in a duffle bag in the backseat of a Lamborghini.

TMZ reports that gun was an uzi, and Clark said it belonged to a member of his security detail.

FOX4 obtained a jail report showing Clark also posted the same $35,000 bond on another arrest in L.A. in March. The Kansas City Star reports that was also a weapons charge.

“This is a routine traffic stop, and they find a gun in the back. There’s a lot of questions we have to have answered when it comes to Frank Clark situation,” 610 Sports host Carrington Harrison said.

Harrison said callers also had questions when the news broke while he was on the air Monday afternoon.

“A lot of people have questions about whether he’s going to get cut,” he said. “I’d be surprised if he got cut. We’re not talking about him brandishing a weapon or threatening anybody with a weapon.”

But Harrison, who was interviewed before news of the March arrest surfaced, said the NFL likely won’t be able to look the other way.

“A lot of people want to know what this means for his contract, what it means for his availability at the beginning of the season?” Harrison said. “I don’t expect Frank Clark to play Week 1. I certainly could be wrong, but if you are charged with felony gun possession, it’s hard to think you are playing week 1 in the NFL.”

“I think we’ll err on the side of letting him do his talking for him and seeing what he has to say in terms of his defense,” Chiefs fan Sam Kulikov said.

Other fans expressed disappointment in the arrest.

“You need to know your gun laws, especially if you are in California. They have pretty strict gun laws,” John Mullen said.

Several years before Clark signed a five-year $104 million contract with the Chiefs, he was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014 that were pleaded down to disorderly conduct.

So far the Chiefs have only said they are aware of Sunday’s arrest, but have no formal statement. It’s unclear if the team or league were aware of the March arrest before Monday.