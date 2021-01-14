What you need to know if you’re going to Arrowhead for the Chiefs-Browns playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That means the road to Tampa could very well run through Arrowhead Stadium if the Chiefs beat the Browns on Sunday.

Like last year, it presents another opportunity for Chiefs fans to attend at least one, if not two, playoff games in Kansas City, cheering on the home team.

But if you snag a ticket to the Chiefs’ first playoff game, it’s going to look a lot different than last year. Just like the regular season, be prepared for pandemic-related precautions at Sunday’s divisional game against the Browns.

The Chiefs will not be increasing fan capacity for the postseason. The number of fans allowed in Arrowhead will remain at 22%, or roughly 17,000, the team said.

If you’re still looking for tickets, you can buy them online here or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less.

But be prepared to pay a pretty penny. The cheapest seats for the Chiefs-Browns game are selling for hundreds of dollars, and lower level seats are selling for well over $1,000.

Face masks required

Like most public events, fans will be required to wear a face mask at all times at Chiefs games, with the exception of when actively eating or drinking.

This is a league-wide requirement that the NFL announced in July, and it has been implemented all season.

Pre-game timeline

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

10:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

– Parking Gates Open 12:00 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

– All Stadium Gates Open 1:00 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

– Team Warm-Ups Begin 1:54 p.m. – Browns Team Introduction

– Browns Team Introduction 1:55 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

– Chiefs Team Introduction 1:58 p.m. – National Anthem

– National Anthem 2:00 p.m. – Flyover (weather permitting)

– Flyover (weather permitting) 2:03 p.m. – Coin Toss

– Coin Toss 2:05 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots will only be open to ticket holders this season. They open four hours before kickoff each week, so this Sunday that’s 10 a.m.

To cut down on germs, parking is cashless this season. Fans have to purchase parking passes at least a day in advance on the Chiefs website.

Regular parking passes are $40. If you bring a bus or RV, you might be required to purchase a different pass. You’ll be able to access your ticket and parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Guests get a recommended parking entry gate based on their seats to minimize contact with others. Cars are parked every other spot. See the parking gate zones here.

Tailgating

Tailgating is still be allowed before the game, but fans are expected to stay in the area behind their vehicle to maintain physical distancing.

The team is also asking fans to wear masks while tailgating, again except when eating or drinking.

Offensive signs, banners or other displays — including the Confederate Flag — are prohibited even while tailgating.

Tailgate-free zones will be provided in lots B & H for fans who prefer that option.

Getting through the gate

Stadium gates open at noon this Sunday, about two hours ahead of kickoff.

When you’re ready to head into the stadium, you’ll be required to enter via a specific gate based on your seat. It will be indicated on your ticket.

All bags — including clear bags and clutch bags, which were previously approved — are now prohibited. This is a change to minimize the security screening process. Guests with medical needs should bring their items in a clear plastic bag.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags, and seat cushions, but you’ll have to carry it in by hand.

The team has also banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

See the full list of what’s allowed and what’s not here.

Chiefs Kingdom pride

Kansas City police will present the nation’s colors before the game as Generald Wilson, a retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, will sing the national anthem. It will be pre-recorded from the World War I Museum and Memorial.

A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base will flyover Arrowhead Stadium at the end of the national anthem, weather permitting.

Derrick Johnson, the Chiefs former linebacker, will serve as the Drum Honoree up on the Drum Deck. Johnson is a two-time All Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and the Chiefs all-time leading tackler.

This weekend’s DiPardo Spirit Leaders will be this past season’s Simone Award winners, including Raymore-Peculiar’s Conrad Hawley. The Simone Awards recognize the top high school football players in the Kansas City area.

No cash allowed

One of the biggest changes is that Arrowhead Stadium went completely cashless this season, both inside and outside the stadium.

Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

The team has also introduced Chiefs Pay, a payment platform within the Chiefs app, which debuted this season. It’s a partnership with the company Tappit. Chiefs fans are already required to use the Chiefs app to access their game tickets and parking passes.

Inside Arrowhead

Arrowhead Stadium is broken up into zones this season to eliminate crossover and minimize exposure. Fans can find their zone on their ticket.

As part of the 22% limited capacity, fans sit in pods of up to six people. You must know everyone in your pod.

The stadium has enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures for every home game. All staff members are required to go through a health screening before entering the stadium and are also wear personal protective equipment.

Fans will see physical distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations throughout Arrowhead, as well.

Smoking, including vaping, are not be allowed inside the stadium. Spitting of any kind, whether it’s tobacco or sunflower seeds, is also banned this season.

There have also been some changes at concession stands. Beyond going cashless, concessions have more kiosk ordering and order pickup areas to make the process faster.

Pre-packaged or wrapped items are also available at all locations, including condiments. Drinks come with lids or caps, and refills are not be available.