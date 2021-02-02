Whiteman Air Force pilot responsible for ‘first-of-its-kind’ Super Bowl flyover

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Like a Patrick Mahomes pass to Travis Kelce, right on point, the Super Bowl flyover must go on without a hitch. A female pilot based in Missouri is responsible for making sure that happens.

The “Spirit” of Chiefs Kingdom is storming Tampa by land and air.

Three state prep for the first-of-its-kind tri-bomber flyover for Super Bowl LV.

“It is difficult but we make it happen with just a ton of practice,” Pilot Capt. Sarah Kociuba said.

Kociuba is leading the charge flying a B-2 Spirit.

On Sunday, she will take off from Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri. The other two bombers, a B-1 and B-52, will come from South Dakota and North Dakota.

They all will meet up over the Gulf of Mexico, just outside the Tampa airspace.

Kociuba will be in constant communication with the grounds crew inside Raymond James Stadium.

The plan is to flyover Super Bowl 55 in perfect formation just as Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan hit the final note of the National Anthem

“Obviously a very dynamic schedule that could change quite often as we’re in the air,” Kociuba said. “So, he will constantly be talking to me as I am managing the formation to ensure that we are the stadium at the right time.”

The bombers will get low and go fast — clocking anywhere from 250mph to 300pmh.

Unlike the Chiefs, there will be no touchdown in Tampa for Kociuba and her crew.

After the flyover they will continue training and meet up with tankers to get gas.

“We’ll all probably be flying around 7 to 9 hour,” Kociuba said.

Kociuba remembers the first B-2 flyover she saw at the Rose Bowl parade. It inspired her to join the Air Force.

As the one now sitting in the pilot seat on a national stage, she hopes to encourage young boys and girls that the sky is the limit.

“We’ll be rooting for the chiefs and we’ll be on time, we’ll see you there,” Kociuba said.