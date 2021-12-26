Who is filling in for Chiefs players on the COVID list?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several key Kansas City Chiefs players won’t be playing vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
With several roster moves that have to be made in response to this, here are some players who may be filling in for the players currently in COVID protocols.
TE Travis Kelce – Blake Bell, Noah Gray
CB Rashad Fenton – DeAndre Baker, Mike Hughes, Josh Jackson
LB Nick Bolton – Willie Gay, Ben Niemann, Melvin Ingram
T Lucas Niang – Andrew Wylie
DB Armani Watts – Daniel Sorenson, Mike Hughes, Zayne Anderson
K Harrison Butker – Elliott Fry
P Tommy Townsend – Johnny Townsend