Who is filling in for Chiefs players on the COVID list?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs taps Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the helmet during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several key Kansas City Chiefs players won’t be playing vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

With several roster moves that have to be made in response to this, here are some players who may be filling in for the players currently in COVID protocols.

TE Travis Kelce – Blake Bell, Noah Gray

CB Rashad Fenton – DeAndre Baker, Mike Hughes, Josh Jackson

LB Nick Bolton – Willie Gay, Ben Niemann, Melvin Ingram

T Lucas Niang – Andrew Wylie

DB Armani Watts – Daniel Sorenson, Mike Hughes, Zayne Anderson

K Harrison Butker – Elliott Fry

P Tommy Townsend – Johnny Townsend

