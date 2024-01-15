KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense by putting the Miami Dolphins offense on ice en route to a 26-7 win in the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite winning one of the first games of NFL Wild Card weekend, the Chiefs are among the last to know who and where they’re playing in the AFC Divisional round.

Everything hinged on the game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was delayed due to dangerous travel conditions brought on by a blizzard and lake-effect snow.

The favored Bills have defeated the Steelers 31-17 on Monday afternoon, meaning Kansas City will travel to Buffalo for a Sunday night game that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Traveling to Buffalo will mark the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career where he plays in a true playoff road game.

Between some top regular season finishes, and some good fortune, the Chiefs have played every playoff game that’s not the Super Bowl in Kansas City since Mahomes took the reins from Alex Smith in 2018.

The Chiefs made history last season when they hosted the AFC Championship for a fifth-consecutive season.

Kansas City’s path to host a sixth-consecutive AFC Championship isn’t totally in their control. Beyond beating either opponent they may face in the Divisional round, they’ll need top-seeded Baltimore to lose to whichever team they face in order to enjoy homefield advantage.

Another meeting with the Bills will add to one of football’s best modern rivalries.

Buffalo has managed to get the better of the Chiefs in the regular season recently, but Kansas City beat the Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship and in the famous “13 seconds” 2021 AFC Divisional game.