Who will the Chiefs play next season?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over two weeks have passed since the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As they prepare to officially begin the 2021 offseason, the team has released who their opponents will be for the upcoming season.

The exact schedule will be released at a later date, but fans can get a glimpse of who will be visiting Arrowhead Stadium and where the Chiefs will be traveling.

The actual schedule will be announced later this year, but here's a look at the home and away opponents for the 2021 season.https://t.co/MN1ZiFRMzL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 16, 2021

The AFC West will matchup with the NFC East this season, meaning the Chiefs will play four games against a division that had a champion with a losing record.

They also face with the AFC North, which will include a rematch of the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns. They will also face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Championship rematch. Both of those games will be at home.

Eleven of the 16 games will be played against teams with .500 or worse records, six on the road and five at home.

Home

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

New York Giants (6-10)

Away

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)

Washington Football Team (7-9)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-11)

Tennessee Titans (11-5)