Why the Chiefs haven’t made big moves in 2020 free agency yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have only made three moves in the 2020 free agency period, and fans are wondering what in the world the Super Bowl Champions are waiting for.

They signed cornerback and special teams player Antonio Hamilton, offensive lineman Mike Remmers and for XFL Battlehawk Jordan Ta’amu. Hamilton and Remmers are former New York Giants, and Ta’amu lead St. Louis to a 3-2 record, but other than that there isn’t anything substantial about the new Chiefs.

The defending Super Bowl champions seem to be taking a less aggressive approach to the offseason compared to last year where they had already made several significant additions by this time.

By March 23 of last year, the Chiefs had already signed Bashaud Breeland, Tyrann Mathieu, Alex Okafor, Carlos Hyde, Damien Wilson and Harold Jones-Quartey. They had also released Justin Houston and Eric Berry, and traded Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers.

But why are the Chiefs so much less active this year than they were last year? Are they truly content with their roster just because they won the Super Bowl?

Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic could have something to do with it. Free agents aren’t currently allowed to visit team facilities and take physicals, which could be delaying a lot of potential signings.

Winning the Super Bowl is likely a big part of it as well, after all, it’s hard to improve when you’ve already proven you’re the best team in the league. Most of the teams’ biggest pieces are already locked up for several years including Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark.

The fates of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive lineman Chris Jones are still up in the air, which could be another reason the offseason has been a bit quiet. Cutting Watkins would save the Chiefs $14 million against the cap this season, and Jones would likely cost a lot of money to lock up in a long-term deal.

With the Chiefs only having about $500,000 in cap space this year according to NFL reporter Albert Breer, the team might be handcuffed until they decide what to do with those two

The 2019 hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo should also be taken into consideration when comparing free agency activity. A complete revamping of the Chiefs defensive roster was necessary to implement Spagnuolo’s new system last year, whereas this year a lot of those key defensive pieces are still in place.

No matter what you think the reason is for the Chiefs’ slow free agency start, there is hope that things will pick up eventually. Once the Chiefs decide what to do with Watkins and Jones, or if they decide to waive some players to free up cap space, offseason moves are sure to follow.