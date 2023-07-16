KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and DeAndre Hopkins rumors have officially come to an end.

The veteran wide receiver signed with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The deal was reportedly for two years, $26 million, with a potential of $32 million from incentives.

Hopkins name was linked with the Chiefs the majority of the offseason, and the rumors only started to pick up after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May.

The departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster only added fuel to those rumors. Hopkins even expressed interest in the defending Super Bowl champs.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs, including head coach Andy Reid, kept in contact with Hopkins, but with All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones’ contract still yet to be done and not a lot of cap space, the Chiefs weren’t able to acquire the five-time Pro-Bowler.

It seems as if almost every big-name receiver that becomes available has been linked to Kansas City as a similar situation happened with Odell Beckham Jr.

With that being said, the Chiefs still go into next season with arguably still the most potent offense in the league, manned by MVP Patrick Mahomes to go along with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The receiver room next season will include Kadarius Toney, Marquez-Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross.

Despite missing out on Hopkins, the Chiefs’ offense should still be their usual selves.