KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs free agent target is officially off the board.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, according to reports, on a one-year contract worth up to $18 million with $15 million guaranteed.

The contract features a $13.835 million signing bonus, $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in reachable incentives.

The 30-year-old pass-catcher missed the 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in Super Bowl LVI when he played for the Los Angeles Rams. That was the second time he tore that ACL in two years, the first was with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

The former New York Giant had free agency sweepstakes since tearing his ACL, going on visits to different teams during the 2022 season but ultimately not signing with a team until the 2023 offseason.

Beckham Jr. was scheduled to meet with the New York Jets on Sunday but announced his signing instead.

The Chiefs were one of several suitors looking to sign the dynamic receiver and one of several teams that attended his workout in March.

Beckham caught five touchdowns for the Rams in three games during their Super Bowl run. The eight-year veteran has 531 catches, 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns so far in his career.

This move likely means the Chiefs will look to add a receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft.