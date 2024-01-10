KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins is trending toward one of the coldest games in NFL history.

If Saturday’s current forecast holds true, it could be the lowest temperatures the Chiefs and Dolphins franchises have ever had to kick off a game in.

You have to go back to the final regular season game of 1983 for the coldest kickoff temperature in Chiefs history.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kansas City began a game against the Denver Broncos in Arrowhead at 1 degree. The Chiefs won the contest 48-17 in -19 degree wind chill.

Coincidentally, the Dolphins’ coldest game ever was in Kansas City against the Chiefs in 2008 when they kicked off in 10 degrees. The Dolphins beat the Chiefs 38-31 on the road in that Dec. 21 game in -12 degree wind chill from 20 mph winds.

According to the FOX4 forecast, there’s a high of 10 degrees during the day and a low of -4 degrees for Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with 10-15 mph winds expected.

A -4 degree temperature at the start of the game would sneak them into the fourth-coldest NFL kickoff temperature of all time.

Here’s how that stacks up against the coldest games ever played:

Date Game Temperature/Wind Chill at Kickoff Result Dec. 31, 1967 NFL Championship: Dallas at Green Bay (Ice Bowl) -13°/-23° Packers 21, Cowboys 17 Jan. 10, 1982 AFC Title: San Diego at Cincinnati (Freezer Bowl) -9°/-32° Bengals 27, Chargers 7 Jan. 10 2016 NFL Wildcard: Seattle at Minnesota -6°/-25° Seahawks 10, Vikings 9 Jan. 20, 2008 NFC Title: New York Giants at Green Bay -1°/-23° NY Giants 23, Packers 20 Info gathered from Pro Football Reference