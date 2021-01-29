Willie Gay has knee surgery, will not play in Super Bowl, report says

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had surgery to repair his meniscus and will not play in Super Bowl LV, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed.

The surgery requires a four month recovery which means Gay will not see the football action until summer when the team will begin OTAs and mini camps.

Gay suffered a leg and ankle injury in the Chiefs week 17 matchup against the Chargers. He was expected to be back in time for the postseason until needing the knee surgery.

The rookie was drafted out of Mississippi State in the second round and had 38 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble in 16 games this season.