Wind could be a factor during Chiefs vs. Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone that watched the Bills vs. Ravens game Saturday night knows how much wind was a factor in that game. Is that what we’re expecting for the Chiefs today? Probably not, but wind is certainly going to play a role. By kickoff, winds will be gusting out of the NW between 20-30 mph.

The biggest difference will be the wind settling down gradually throughout the game. Particularly in the 4th quarter, I think the wind dies down to a maximum of 10-15 mph.

That wind will make it feel like it’s anywhere between 25-30 degrees during the game.

Otherwise, it should be a typical January Day at Arrowhead. How that wind affects the game early on remains to be seen. If you’re heading there, expect to feel that wind chill. Enjoy the game and go Chiefs!