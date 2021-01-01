With Mahomes and other Chiefs starters resting, it’s veteran QB Chad Henne’s time

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Henne time now. With Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid deciding to rest many starters, quarterback Chad Henne gets the start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Listen, I think he’s excited. I was telling him act like your 20, try to remember those days,” Reid said. “He’s all in.”

The 35-year-old last started when he was under 30 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before this start he said QB Coach Mike Kafka told him to “be ready.” The phone call came early Monday that he would get the nod, his first start since 2014.

“I got all my games in when I was young, and then I had like a five or six year span where I didn’t get any playing time or just like some playing time just when we were up or down, but I’m really excited,” Henne said. “I’m excited about the group that we’re going to have out there, and you know should be fun on Sunday.”

Henne’s been watching Patrick Mahomes grow. Back in 2018, he backed up the QB going into his first year a full time starter. Now Mahomes’ season will end with 4,740 yards and 38 touchdown passes.

“I always felt like Patrick’s been a great leader. Obviously, you can always improve on it, but he’s been tremendous since day one,” Henne said.

“I think the biggest thing, obviously, is preparation and I think just identifying defenses and how to attack him is the biggest thing that jumps out at me. He knows where to go with the football. He’s on time, and he really goes out there and shreds some of the defenses because ball’s out on time and he knows how we’re going to attack it. But just in that standpoint, understanding defenses and know where to go with the ball quickly, he’s done a tremendous job with.”

For one day, Henne’s focus is getting the Chiefs to 15-1.

“I mean it would be a great opportunity. I mean not only for myself but for this team, for this franchise,” Henne said. “They signed me this past year to come in for these opportunities and just always be ready. So to give back to them just as they get back to me, would be tremendous opportunity for me.”