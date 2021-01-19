With NFL hiring cycle nearing an end, Chiefs’ Bieniemy still waiting for head coach opportunity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL had seven head coaching vacancies, now only two remain as we near the end of another hiring cycle. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is still waiting for his opportunity.

Same story, different year? Maybe.

Bienemy interviewed with six teams, including the Houston Texans on Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles also requested to interview Bieniemy.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters an organization would be lucky to have his offensive coordinator.

“When he gets his hands on you, figuratively, he does wonders with athletes, and he’s able to maximize their abilities on the field, and he gives them that extra boost to be a productive person off the field,” Reid said.

Bieniemy certainly has the credentials to handle head coaching responsibilities.

He’s been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for three years. During each of those three seasons, the Chiefs have had one of the most prolific offenses in the league, which helped lead them to three-straight AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl championship.

According to a CBS Sports report, the NFL Players Association is considering approaching the NFL about issues with diversity in the head coaching ranks — if this cycle ends up with very few coaches of color getting hired.

As several others have noted this week, and especially as jobs are getting snapped up, there's a growing sense that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will not get a head-coaching gig again this cycle — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 15, 2021

Last year, the NFL approved changes to the Rooney Rule, a rule requiring NFL teams to interview a minority candidate. Teams are now required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was recently hired by the New York Jets. He’s a Muslim-American.

Will Bieniemy finally get a chance to lead his own team or will he stay with the Chiefs? Only time will tell.

Bieniemy has a lot on his plate as he continues to help the Chiefs prepare to face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in the AFC Championship.