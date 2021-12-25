With one star returning from COVID list, Chiefs Kingdom awaits Kelce’s status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill is off the Kansas City Chief’s COVID/Reserve list – meaning he is prepared to face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Travis Kelce was still on COVID/reserve Saturday, but it is not impossible that he will also play against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs placed Kelce on their injury report and list him as questionable ‘non-injury related.’

That basically means the Chiefs have reserved a spot for him on their active roster if he is able to clear the NFL’s COVID protocol before gametime.

On Christmas Day, in Kansas City it’s a safe bet that Santa brought Chiefs gear to most people you meet on the street.

“They’re Tyrann Mathieu socks,” one child said, sharing his haul.

“A new football. Gloves, when you do this is says ‘warning’,” said another child.

“I like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes…” he continued.

“Who’s the loudest person during the Chiefs games…” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“My dad! My dad! My dad! My dad!” said another child on the wings of the group, 5-year-old Robert Thorman.

“Your dad is the loudest?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“Uh huh!” Robert Thorman replied.

“You must take after him, right?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad said.

“When you’re the Chiefs guy in your family…” Joel Thorman, Robert’s father, said, “…what do you get but Chiefs stuff from everybody. So yes, Absolutely. I got a lot of chiefs stuff for Christmas.”

Thorman founded the website Arrowhead Pride about 15 years ago and handed over the reins about three years ago. That, however, does not mean he’s lost his interest in the continuing COVID-saga this week in the Chief’s organization.

“You get one of the two. One of your two future hall of famers are off – Tyreek or Kelce. That feels a lot better than missing them both,” Thorman said.

“I guess I was less concerned than I maybe would have been a few weeks ago because after the Chargers game I have in my head ‘They’re going to win this thing. They’re going to win the division,'” Thorman said.

And as for the still sidelined Kelce?

“He’ll technically be active on the off-chance that he gets a negative test tomorrow. So I would expect that. And if he’s off then they’ll just roll with one less player,” Thorman said.

“If they were missing both of them, I’d be pretty concerned about this game. I mean, the Steelers are good not great,” Thorman said.

He also says that fans should relax. The Chiefs were already eight-point favorites with Hill and Kelce out – jumping back to 10-point favorites with Hill’s announced return.

“You really don’t know who’s going to win going into every Sunday. Unless you’re a Chiefs fan over the past two months and we figured that out,” Thorman said.

Chiefs players Nick Bolton and Lucas Niang are in the same position as Kelce – activated for gameday Sunday but awaiting a test result allowing them to play.

Also, multiple members of the Chiefs coaching staff will have replacements in the game against the Steelers as a handful of them are also out related to COVID-protocols.