‘With the 31st pick’: History doesn’t bode well for potential new Chief in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In about three weeks, the next crop of college football standouts will be selected by NFL teams to start their professional careers.

After finishing the season with a Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned with the 31st overall pick, the second-to-last pick in the first round.

In the past, the 31st overall pick has brought the likes of running back Doug Martin, defensive end Cameron Heyward, tight end Greg Olsen and running back Sony Michel to the league.

In 1995, Kansas City selected 31st overall, following a trade with the then-expansion team Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs traded their 19th overall pick in exchange for the 31st, 97th and 134th picks.

With that pick, the Chiefs selected Trezelle Jenkins, offensive tackle out of Michigan.

The 6′ 7″, 317 pound lineman was part of a 9-4 Wolverines team that finished the season ranked 12th in the AP Poll in 1994.

However, Jenkins failed to make an impact at the professional level.

He appeared in only 9 games in three years in Kansas City, starting in only one of those.

Following the 1997 season, Jenkins signed with the New Orleans Saints for one year, but did not appear in a game. In 1999, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, but still did not make an appearance.

Jenkins was then drafted by the XFL’s San Francisco Demons on 2000, but did not make the final roster.

In 2007, Charles Robinson with Yahoo! Sports listed Jenkins as the worst 31st first round pick of all time.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio starting on April 29. The Chiefs will look to follow up their 32nd overall draft pick last year when they selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.