WR Byron Pringle gets tendered by the Chiefs, agent says

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Byron Pringle has been tendered by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs tendered RFA WR Byron Pringle, per the Katz Bros. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

The Kansas State speedster has made an impact on special teams where he has been the most reliable kickoff returner for the team.

Pringle averaged 32.4 yards per return which would have been the best in the NFL, but he did not meet the required qualifications to be ranked.

Pringle said BYE 👋 pic.twitter.com/vxqLHvNbl0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 3, 2021

As a receiver, Pringle brought in 13 of his 17 targets in 2020 and caught one touchdown.

General Manager Brett Veach has expressed how happy they are with his development in the NFL.

In a Super Bowl LV press conference, wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke highly of the former Wildcat.

“I was talking to [Chiefs wide receiver coach Greg Lewis] about that, I was like, ‘Man, y’all need to start giving Pringle some more chances,'” Hill said. “Here’s a guy, he doesn’t complain about his job, he comes in and works. Whatever you gotta tell him to do, he does it. He is still the same guy. He’s always laughing and he’s always smiling. You couldn’t ask more from a teammate”

The original round tender is $2.183 million. A team would have to offer more than the tender amount to lure the restricted free agent away from the team.

The Chiefs would then have the opportunity to match the offer to keep him in Kansas City.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android