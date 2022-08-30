KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Who is in, who is out?

By 3 p.m. on August 30, NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 active players.

Some will be picked up by other teams and some might make it back on the practice squad.

A few big names didn’t survive the final day of cuts including wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Gordon joined the team in 2021 and has struggled to get reps with the first team, despite positive showings in practice.

Appreciate all the Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year. Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories. @JOSH_GORDONXII

“Flash” played 12 games with Kansas City and caught 5 of his 14 targets for 32 yards. He caught one touchdown and averaged 2.3 yards per target.

Shelton was signed just a few weeks ago during training camp and will not get the chance to play a regular season game with the Chiefs.

He signed as a free agent from the New York Giants after spending time with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

They are eligible to return to the Chiefs’ practice squad if they are unclaimed.

As far as players who are not expected to be cut, reports say running back Ronald Jones Jr. made the 53-man roster for the 2022 season.