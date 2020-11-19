‘You have to despise losing’: Chiefs’ competitive drive has team ready for rematch against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When asked how Patrick Mahomes’ competitive nature grows even more after a loss, like the one against Las Vegas, Eric Bieniemy was happy to describe how the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is preparing, along with his teammates.

“Every single day,” the team’s offensive coordinator said. “And here’s the thing, it shined after that game. It shined before the game, but that’s who Pat is.”

Bieniemy said Mahomes is very competitive and strives to be the best at everything he does.

“One thing you’ve got to understand — not just about Pat, but one thing that we discuss here, and I think our guys really have a great feel for this and they understand this — in order to appreciate winning, you have to despise losing,” he said.

“It’s making sure that we’re doing everything under the sun, so we don’t have to have that feeling or emotion of disappointment when the game is all said and done with.”

Bieniemy probably has all of Chiefs Kingdom fired up and ready to go. Now he, along with the rest of the Chiefs, need to know who they have available to be fired up and ready to face Las Vegas on Sunday.

The team got good news Sunday with a couple of returns for the offensive line. Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz are off the Reserve/COVID-19. Only Fisher practiced Thursday.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Tyreek Hill is the No. 1 option to return punts since wide receiver Mecole Hardman is still on the COVID list and likely out.

Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams were both out sick Thursday, so Le’Veon Bell got plenty of carries at practice. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was limited along with Rashad Fenton, whose secondary unit, along with the rest of the defense, is looking for a better outcome against Vegas this time.

“I’ve got to be a little bit smarter with the calls that I make and everybody’s eyes and what they’re doing, and everybody does their job a little bit better and hopefully that doesn’t happen,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday.

But safety Tyrann Mathieu said he was actually glad the team had that Week 5 loss.

“We hadn’t lost a game in a while. I’d probably say, defensively, we hadn’t really played that bad in a while. So for us it was a gut check, it was a reality check for us, and like I said after that game, I thought we needed it,” he said.

“Obviously, coming off the Super Bowl victory and starting the season the way we started it, you can kind of get complacent. You can kind of think that things are always going to go your way, so I was glad that we kind of had that moment because we’ve really been getting better, in my mind, since that day.”

Secondary/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said it’s a good reminder to go in with your expectations wide open.

“You can’t take anybody lightly. You have to be prepared every single week,” he said. “You’re going to see some new things. You’re going to see some old things, but bottom line, you’ve got to expect anything from anybody on any given week.”