Young fan rooting for the Chiefs, despite health scares

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s youngest fans is taking every opportunity to cheer on his favorite team.

Meet Ethan.

Courtesy: Katie Jones

His family said the little boy has been a Chiefs’ fan since he was born last year.

He rocked his Chiefs gear after he was diagnosed with RSV when he was just a month old. Ethan’s mom said he was so sick he needed help feeding for several months.

Then came Halloween and Ethan’s costume as KC Wolf, complete with an “it’s all about Chiefs football” shirt.

Courtesy: Katie Jones

Ethan continues to cheer on the Chiefs through the playoffs, even after another health setback. Several months ago doctors diagnosed Ethan with Plagiocephaly. He needs to wear a helmet to help his skull form correctly. Instead of leaving the helmet white, Ethan’s mom decorated it to resemble a Chiefs helmet.

Courtesy: Katie Jones

It looks like little Ethan brought the Chiefs a lot of luck against the Bills. His family says they’ll be cheering on the team with Ethan in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, too.