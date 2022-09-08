KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, Zarda Bar-B-Q and Hy-Vee will start selling “The KC Takeaway” sandwich as part of Sneed’s “Turn the Corner” campaign to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City beginning Friday.

The sandwich is described as a “one-of-a-kind taste sensation” that starts with thin-sliced ham, topped with a generous portion of Zarda’s award-winning limited reserve burnt ends, followed with melted pepper jack cheese, Zarda’s juicy pulled pork and L’Jarius’s favorite Zarda Bar-B-Q sauce – all on a toasted Roma bun.

A portion of all KC Takeaway proceeds will benefit Sneed’s Turn the Corner.

This is the second season for the “Turn the Corner” campaign, a city-wide fundraising effort to make an impact in the Kansas City community by empowering kids with mentors and resources needed to reach their full potential.

The KC Takeaway will be available during the entire Kansas City Chiefs 2022-23 football season at both Zarda Bar-B-Q locations in Lenexa, Kansas and Blue Springs, Missouri, for dine-in, carryout, drive-thru or via online orders through Zarda.com.

The KC Takeaway will also be available at all area Hy-Vee Market Grille and Hy-Vee Wahlburgers locations starting September 9 throughout the Chiefs season from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Sneed has set a goal to raise $25,000 this season for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. Funds raised from the campaign will stay right here in Kansas City to help match more children with a Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple. Learn more at TurnTheCornerKC.org.

