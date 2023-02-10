KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northlanders will get hyped for Super Bowl LVII at Zona Rosa this weekend.

The Northland shopping district is providing an alternative destination for anyone who doesn’t want to head to Kansas City’s Power and Light District or to Union Station for photo backdrops.

A Chiefs Super Bowl pep rally, hosted by Dick’s Sporting Goods, is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Chiefs Rumble Drumline will perform, there will be DJs, face painting, and a balloon artist at the rally.

Fans will also be able to meet former Chief’s defensive end Neil Smith at the rally. Wristbands will be passed out for autographs on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m. Only 300 wristbands are available.

Then drop by the Chiefs Alpha-Lit marquee sign at Zona Rosa’s Central Park. Snap free selfies and pictures in front of the sign.

Zona Rosa businesses will also have game day treats on special throughout the shopping district.