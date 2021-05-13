Children’s Mercy Park to host USMNT in CONCACAF Golf Cup group stage

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: Weston Mckennie #8 of the United States (L) celebrates his goal with teammate Christian Pulisic #10 against Curacao during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals match at Lincoln Financial Field on June 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced their schedule for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicking off in July.

Children’s Mercy Park was announced as a host stadium in April and now we know who will be playing there.

Big news for the Gold Cup. #USMNT will play three matches at Children’s Mercy Park including a match vs. Canada. pic.twitter.com/XmCxQ9GKrw — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 13, 2021

The home of Sporting Kansas City will host Group B of the tournament which includes the United States, Canada, Martinique and the winner of the 7th preliminary qualifying match.

The round-robin of games will start on July 2 and the first games in Kansas City will be played on July 11, Canada vs Martinique and USA vs Team 4.

United States will then face Martinique on July 15 and Canada will play Team 4. The final group B match will be played on July 18 featuring USA vs Canada.

Full Schedule at Children’s Mercy Park

Canada vs Martinique – 5:30 p.m. July 11

USA vs TBD – 7:30 p.m. July 11

TBD vs Canada – 6:30 July 15

Martinique vs USA – 8:30 p.m. July 15

USA vs Canada – 4 p.m. July 18

All 3️⃣ @USMNT group stage matches go through Kansas City 🇺🇸



The @GoldCup is coming. #ThisIsOurs — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 13, 2021

The knockout rounds will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas; NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The final will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 1.