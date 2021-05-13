Children’s Mercy Park to host USMNT in CONCACAF Golf Cup group stage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced their schedule for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicking off in July.
Children’s Mercy Park was announced as a host stadium in April and now we know who will be playing there.
The home of Sporting Kansas City will host Group B of the tournament which includes the United States, Canada, Martinique and the winner of the 7th preliminary qualifying match.
The round-robin of games will start on July 2 and the first games in Kansas City will be played on July 11, Canada vs Martinique and USA vs Team 4.
United States will then face Martinique on July 15 and Canada will play Team 4. The final group B match will be played on July 18 featuring USA vs Canada.
Full Schedule at Children’s Mercy Park
- Canada vs Martinique – 5:30 p.m. July 11
- USA vs TBD – 7:30 p.m. July 11
- TBD vs Canada – 6:30 July 15
- Martinique vs USA – 8:30 p.m. July 15
- USA vs Canada – 4 p.m. July 18
The knockout rounds will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas; NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The final will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 1.