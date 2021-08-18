Children’s Mercy Park will host US women’s national team in October

United States’ Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side’s 4th goal against Australia in the women’s bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japon. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After winning the bronze medal in Tokyo, the United States women’s national team will travel to Kansas City to take on South Korea at Children’s Mercy Park on October 21.

“I’m so excited to have the U.S. Women’s National Team in Kansas City,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “It’s such a great city. It’s going to be an incredible opportunity for the team to play in front of these fans. They create such a great atmosphere.”

Andonovski, a resident of the KC-area and Park University alumnus, and the team will feature members of the bronze medal Olympic team like KC NWSL’s Adrianna Franch and Carli Lloyd.

📆 MARK 'EM 📆 The @USWNT is coming back to @cmpark, October 21!



Celebrate the legendary career of Carli Lloyd in her last US match in KC.



Ticket presales kickoff September 7! Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/HyhEvaQlTQ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 18, 2021

Lloyd recently announced her retirement from the sport with her final matches taking place during their September and October schedule. The match in Kansas City will be her second-to-last game as a professional soccer player for the United States.

Tickets for the match will go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m. with a special pre-sale for Sporting KC season ticket members on September 13.

“These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying,” Andonovski said. “We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”

Hosting international games has been a focus for Kansas City as a host candidate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The US women’s national team is 3-0-1 all time at Children’s Mercy Park.

Four cities, four chances to catch your #USWNT in action this fall! 🇺🇸⚽️



Coming 🔜 to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City & St. Paul to close out our 2021 home schedule! — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 18, 2021