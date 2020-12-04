Chip Ganassi Racing is the first team to launch a mobile game for NASCAR

CONCORD, N.C. – One of the most successful teams in auto racing, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), has partnered with Skillz and developer Gamie Studios to create a new competitive racing mobile game, Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz.

The first ever mobile game for NASCAR or INDYCAR team, this innovative title connects hundreds of millions of auto racing fans to the world of competitive mobile gaming and to Skillz esports players worldwide.

“Partnering with Skillz is an amazing opportunity to engage our fans with immersive digital experiences and share our passion for racing with a new generation of audiences both on and off the track,” John Olguin, Senior Vice President of CGR, said.

This unique esports experience with Skillz connects racing fans through interactive digital entertainment. Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz brings together special in-game events, live promotions, and exclusive brand-sponsored prizes such as CGR driver meetups, signed merchandise and authentic car parts from past races.

Featuring CGR-branded tournaments and the team’s championship-winning drivers, the game brings the sights and sounds of the track to your mobile device. The game will also alert fans and players to upcoming digital and physical events.

“Auto racing is one of the most popular sports in North America and with Chip Ganassi Racing we are enabling the millions of racing fans to experience the thrill of the track in their own hands,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. “Not only are fans now able to engage in fair, fun and meaningful competition on the mobile devices, but they can also win prizes sponsored by CGR.”

Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz can be downloaded in the Apple app store and for Android devices here.