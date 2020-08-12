Christopher Bell comes home to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – It did not take long for Joe Gibbs Racing to fill the seat that will be available next season in the No. 20 Toyota Camry.

Christopher Bell will be returning to JGR to replace Erik Jones, who is leaving at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Bell became available after the recent announcement of the sale of Leavine Family Racing at the end of the season.

Bell is currently completing his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing where he has one top five and five top-10 finishes so far this season.

“I am so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR, and I want to finish this season strong for Bob Leavine and everyone there,” said Bell. “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Bell was with JGR for two seasons in the Xfinity Series where he had 15 victories, 20 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

“We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021,” said Joe Gibbs. “He obviously had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us and we look forward to his return to JGR.”

Bell entered NASCAR in the truck series in 2015 and captured a Truck Series Champion in 2017, before he joined JGR in 2018.