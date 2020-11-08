City of Belton adds Cleveland Lake to winter trout fishing waters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new winter trout fishing lake is available in the Kansas City area. The city of Belton is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservations Community Assistance Program for fishing at Cleveland Lake Regional Park. The lake is stocked with rainbow trout. The opened for trout fishing on November 1st. Other Kansas City lakes in the urban winter trout program will be stocked and opened later.

The 7.6-acre Cleveland Lake is at one of Belton’s newest parks. Access is via South Cleveland Avenue. Besides trout in the winter, the lake is scheduled to receive fall stocking of channel catfish.

“This lake has awesome bank access for anglers,” said Jake Colehour, MDC fisheries management biologist.

Banks are clear for flyrod anglers back casting before whipping fly line and lure out onto the water. Many anglers also use spinning and spin casting gear to cast spinners, jigs, and scented baits. All Missouri residents over the age of 15 and under 65 must have a fishing permit. Non-residents must have out-of-state fishing permits. Anyone wishing to keep the trout they catch must have a Missouri trout fishing permit. The daily limit is four.

Cleveland Lake has a boat ramp for use by boats. Only electric motors may be used. A $10 city permit is required. Anglers with the boating permit will be able to fish for trout at the lake.