Class of 2039: Texas Tech soccer sends letter of intent for Sterling Mahomes

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newest member of the Mahomes family has received a letter of intent to play soccer at her father’s alma mater Texas Tech.

Sterling Mahomes’ mother, Brittany Matthews shared an image of the letter sent to her with the recommendation for a soccer scholarship. Sterling was born on Feb. 22, 2021.

Matthews played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and scored 31 goals in four years, and led them to a 56-13-5 record. She now forms part of the ownership team of KC NWSL.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs after foregoing his senior season at Texas Tech. He finished his college career third in passing yards (11,252), passing touchdowns (93), pass attempts (1,349) and completions (857) in school history.

Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born.



What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021