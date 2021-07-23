Cleveland Guardians selected as team name to replace ‘Indians’

CLEVELAND — When the Kansas City Royals play against their American League Central rivals from Cleveland, they’ll no longer be facing the “Indians.” The MLB franchise announced Friday they’re changing their nickname to the “Guardians.”

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.