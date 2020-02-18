Clint Bowyer, others tweet support for Ryan Newman after scary crash in final laps of Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH — Emporia native Clint Bowyer and many other drivers are showing support for fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Newman after a scary crash in the Daytona 500.
“This s*** is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here,” Bowyer tweeted.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and multiple other racers, including Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon tweeted in support of Newman.
Newman was leading in the last lap before the final turn when he was involved in a crash after being pushed by Ryan Blaney, causing his car to strike the barrier and flip onto its side and catch fire.
FOX broadcasters Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy announced after the conclusion of the race that Newman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not provide further updates.