LAWRENCE, Kan. — It finally happened. College Gameday is coming to Lawrence, Kansas for the first time in school history.

The Jayhawks success has caught the attention of many across the football world and now that success is being rewarded.

They are also coming off of a win against Iowa State that put them at 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

The College Gameday crew will head to Lawrence Saturday for their matchup against the fellow unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs.

Both teams will also likely be ranked going into the matchup.

It’s an exciting time for Kansas football and the city of Lawrence. The Jayhawks will kickoff against TCU at 11:00 a.m. CT.