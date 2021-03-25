15 and the Mahomies makes multi-year partnership with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies foundation have partnered with the newly establish HBCU Legacy Bowl.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes & his @15andMahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the @HBCULegacyBowl.



“A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities.” – Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP pic.twitter.com/fMtvOndEpF — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 25, 2021

The new bowl game will debut in 2022 and now has a multi-year partnership with the foundation.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl was established by the Black College Football Hall of Fame as a postseason collegiate all-star game to showcase NFL Draft eligible players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

The game will be played during Black History Month at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.