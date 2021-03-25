15 and the Mahomies makes multi-year partnership with HBCU Legacy Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies foundation have partnered with the newly establish HBCU Legacy Bowl.
The new bowl game will debut in 2022 and now has a multi-year partnership with the foundation.
“A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities.” Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP, said.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl was established by the Black College Football Hall of Fame as a postseason collegiate all-star game to showcase NFL Draft eligible players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities.
The game will be played during Black History Month at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.