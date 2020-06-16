2 Kansas State athletes test positive for coronavirus upon return to campus

MANHATTAN, KS – SEPTEMBER 18: A general view during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State says two athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19.

The athletics department says they learned of the positive tests while doing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for about 120 student-athletes returning to campus for workouts.

“A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said.

“While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”

While not confirmed by the athletics department, both student athletes are presumed to be football players since they are the only athletes allowed back on campus for workouts, according to the Big 12.

K-State Athletics said in a news release that athletes are not allowed into any facilities and can’t participate in any team activities until they get a negative test result.

The athletes who have tested positive will now follow local and national guidelines, including a 10-day self-isolation or until they’ve gone 72 hours without a fever without medication, whichever takes longer. Anyone who has come in contact with these two athletes will also be asked to quarantine.

K-State will continue its PCR and antibody testing for athletes as they return to campus in the coming weeks.