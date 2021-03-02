2021 NIT tournament cut to 16 teams and will be played in Dallas

Fans stand as the North Carolina basketball team enters the court for their game against Florida State on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new state CVOID-19 guidelines fans are being allowed into the game. Approximately 2400 students were given tickets.(Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Monday that the 2021 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) will be moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and will only feature 16 teams.

The NIT typically features 32 teams that did not make it to the NCAA Tournament and the semi-finals and championship games were held in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Games for the 2021 tournament will be held at Comerica Center in Frisco, TX and at UNT Coliseum in Denton, TX at the University of North Texas campus.

The first round is slated to begin on March 17 and run through March 20. Quarterfinals will be played on March 25 and the semifinals and championship will tip off on March 27 and March 28 respectively.

The bracket for the 2021 NIT will be released on Sunday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. CST on ESPNU.