ATLANTA — The ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class features nine candidates that played at nearby colleges or for the Kansas City Chiefs.
More than 80 candidates will await the results that will be announced early next year.
Eric Berry – Safety – Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2018)
- University of Tennessee (2007-2009)
- Selected by Chiefs fifth overall in 2010
- 5 Pro Bowl selections
- 3 First-Team All-Pro selections
- Unanimous First Team All-American two times
- 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- SEC all-time interception return yards leader (494)
Michael Bishop – Quarterback – Kansas State University (1997-1998)
- Consensus First Team All-American (1998)
- Heisman Trophy runner-up (1998)
- 2 All-Big 12 selections
- Davey O-Brien Award winner (1998)
Tony Gonzalez – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1997-2008)
- University of California (1994-1996)
- Selected by Chiefs 13th overall in 1997
- 14 Pro Bowl selections (10 with Chiefs)
- 6 First-Team All-Pro selections (5 with Chiefs)
- First Team All-American (1996)
- Chiefs all-time receiving yards leader
Chris Hegg – Quarterback – Truman State (1984-1985)
- First Team All-American (1985)
- AFCA Division II Player of the Year (1985)
- Holds 8 conference records
Terron Jackson – Offensive Tackle – Missouri Southern State
- First Time All NAIA All-American (1972)
- Missouri Southern State Athletic Hall of Fame
Derrick Johnson – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs (2005-2017)
- University of Texas (2001-2004)
- Selected by the Chiefs 15th overall in 2005
- 4 Pro Bowl Selections
- First-Team All-Pro 2011
- 2 First Team All-American selections
- Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2004)
Jeremy Maclin – Wide Receiver – Missouri (2006-2008)/Kansas City Chiefs (2015-2016)
- Signed with Chiefs in 2015
- 131 catches; 1,624 receiving yards; 10 touchdowns with Chiefs
- 2 First Team All-American selections
- 2 First Team All-Big 12 selections
- Broke Missouri’s all-purpose yards record in two seasons (5,609)
Tony Miles – Wide Receiver – Northwest Missouri State (1997-2000)
- 2 First Team All-American (1998-1999)
- Back-to-back Division II National Champion (1998-1999)
- Four consecutive MIAA titles
- Conference and school records for receiving yards (3,890), catches (235) and touchdowns (37)
Alex Smith – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2017)
- University of Utah (2002-2004)
- First overall pick in 2005 (San Francisco 49ers)
- Three Pro Bowl selections (all with Chiefs)
- With Chiefs: 50-26 record; 1,587 completions; 65.1% completions; 102 touchdowns
- 2004 First Team All-American
- 2004 SI National Player of the Year
- Led Utah to a 12-0 season
Ed Smith – Wide Receiver – Bethel College
- First Team NAIA All-American (1985)
- 3 First Team All-Conference selections
- 47 touchdown catches, two away from national record
Justin Smith – Defensive End – Missouri (1998-2000)
- 5 Pro Bowl selections
- 2011 First-Team All-Pro
- Freshman All-American (1998)
- 2000 First Team All-American
- 2 First Teamm All-Big 12 selections
- Mizzou fourth all-time leader in sacks (22.5)