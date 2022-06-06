ATLANTA — The ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class features nine candidates that played at nearby colleges or for the Kansas City Chiefs.

More than 80 candidates will await the results that will be announced early next year.

Eric Berry – Safety – Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2018)

University of Tennessee (2007-2009)

Selected by Chiefs fifth overall in 2010

5 Pro Bowl selections

3 First-Team All-Pro selections

Unanimous First Team All-American two times

2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

SEC all-time interception return yards leader (494)

Michael Bishop – Quarterback – Kansas State University (1997-1998)

Consensus First Team All-American (1998)

Heisman Trophy runner-up (1998)

2 All-Big 12 selections

Davey O-Brien Award winner (1998)

Tony Gonzalez – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1997-2008)

University of California (1994-1996)

Selected by Chiefs 13th overall in 1997

14 Pro Bowl selections (10 with Chiefs)

6 First-Team All-Pro selections (5 with Chiefs)

First Team All-American (1996)

Chiefs all-time receiving yards leader

Chris Hegg – Quarterback – Truman State (1984-1985)

First Team All-American (1985)

AFCA Division II Player of the Year (1985)

Holds 8 conference records

Terron Jackson – Offensive Tackle – Missouri Southern State

First Time All NAIA All-American (1972)

Missouri Southern State Athletic Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs (2005-2017)

University of Texas (2001-2004)

Selected by the Chiefs 15th overall in 2005

4 Pro Bowl Selections

First-Team All-Pro 2011

2 First Team All-American selections

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2004)

Jeremy Maclin – Wide Receiver – Missouri (2006-2008)/Kansas City Chiefs (2015-2016)

Signed with Chiefs in 2015

131 catches; 1,624 receiving yards; 10 touchdowns with Chiefs

2 First Team All-American selections

2 First Team All-Big 12 selections

Broke Missouri’s all-purpose yards record in two seasons (5,609)

Tony Miles – Wide Receiver – Northwest Missouri State (1997-2000)

2 First Team All-American (1998-1999)

Back-to-back Division II National Champion (1998-1999)

Four consecutive MIAA titles

Conference and school records for receiving yards (3,890), catches (235) and touchdowns (37)

Alex Smith – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2017)

University of Utah (2002-2004)

First overall pick in 2005 (San Francisco 49ers)

Three Pro Bowl selections (all with Chiefs)

With Chiefs: 50-26 record; 1,587 completions; 65.1% completions; 102 touchdowns

2004 First Team All-American

2004 SI National Player of the Year

Led Utah to a 12-0 season

Ed Smith – Wide Receiver – Bethel College

First Team NAIA All-American (1985)

3 First Team All-Conference selections

47 touchdown catches, two away from national record

Justin Smith – Defensive End – Missouri (1998-2000)

5 Pro Bowl selections

2011 First-Team All-Pro

Freshman All-American (1998)

2000 First Team All-American

2 First Teamm All-Big 12 selections

Mizzou fourth all-time leader in sacks (22.5)