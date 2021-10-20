4-star basketball recruit eyeing Kansas, UCLA to make decision Wednesday

A general view during the game between the Iona Gaels and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2013 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school senior and college basketball recruit Ernest Udeh Jr will choose between University of Kansas and UCLA on Wednesday, Oct. 20, he announced on Twitter.

Udeh, a 6-foot-10 center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida eliminated Baylor, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama, Miami, and Georgia Tech from his choices.

He visited Kansas on Oct. 8-10 and UCLA on Oct. 1-3.

“They’ve had a lot of success with their bigs,” Udeh told on3.com, referring to KU. “That has a lot of value to me considering I want to get to the next level. Their whole coaching staff are a bunch of genuine guys.”

Udeh is rated as the No. 27-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 29 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by ESPN.com.

Udeh joins two other centers in the class of 2022 being recruited by the Jayhawks.