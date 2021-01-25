After three-straight wins, Mizzou jumps to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri men’s basketball is back in its groove, winning three-straight games following a temporary halt to the season two weeks ago.

The Tigers jumped up to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating No. 6 Tennessee Saturday on the road.

Mizzou is second in the SEC standings, right behind Alabama.

“You can feel a sense of poise, maybe a sense of maturity more-so than the last couple years when the guys were trying to figure out their role, we had some injuries and all those things,” Mizzou Assistant Coach Chris Hollender told reporters Monday evening.

Coaches and players agree this season feels different, in a good way. After each win, Mizzou’s confidence continues to grows.

“They always talk about winning. What it takes to win, what we need to do to win. It’s been like that since this summer. Everyone’s just molded their minds around winning,” sophomore forward, Kobe Brown said.

Four players, Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith are averaging double-digits in scoring.

The Tigers rank third in the SEC in defensive rebounds, thanks to Tilmon, Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith.

“Everybody has a role, everybody knows their role. So I feel like guys go in with the mindset to do their role. Where everybody chips in and does their part, that’s when we come out with w’s,” redshirt senior forward, Mitchell Smith said.

The Tigers face Auburn on the road Tuesday at 8 p.m.