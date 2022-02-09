KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A number of football players from Mizzou, Kansas State and even Missouri Western have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Tyler Badie, running back, University of Missouri

Badie was Missouri’s bellcow all season and set a Missouri single-season record with 1,604 rushing yards. The first team all-Southeastern Conference selection also had 14 rushing touchdowns and four more scores on 54 receptions for 330 yards.

Akayleb Evans, defensive back, University of Missouri

Evans spent most of his undergrad at Tulsa before transferring to Mizzou for his final season. In his final season, Evans tallied an interception, two forced fumbles and seven passes defended. The cornerback impressed many scouts at the Senior Bowl last week with his speed and aggressive play.

Sam Webb, defensive back, Missouri Western State University

Webb is one of two Division II players to receive an invite to the combine. His size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), aggressive nature and play speed impressed scouts. He played at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week as well.

Skylar Thompson, quarterback, Kansas State University

Thompson was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, guiding K-State to 24 wins as a starter are the most at K-State since 1990. Thompson is also the only player in school history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career. He played in the Shrine Bowl and made some impressive throws including a touchdown.

The combine begins on March 1.