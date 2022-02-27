KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila got double-digit outings from all three of its top scorers to beat Oklahoma Wesleyan 65-51 and advance to the KCAC tournament championship in Park City.

Matti Morgan (16 points, 12 rebounds), Ainsley Tolson (19 points, five rebounds) and Tiffany Davenport (19 points, four assists) led the scoring efforts for the Eagles.

Makayla Watkins led the scoring for Oklahoma Wesleyan with 15 points.

Oklahoma Wesleyan has lost in the tournament semifinals in three straight seasons.

The Eagles will face Sterling in a rematch of the 2020 KCAC tournament final on Monday, February 28 at 6 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.