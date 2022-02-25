KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of 26-point performances by Matti Morgan and Tiffany Davenport led the Avila Eagles to a 76-63 win over Bethany College in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

Morgan hit four three-pointers, while Davenport hit three and added 15 from the free-throw line. Ainsley Tolson also added 16 points.

For Bethany, Hannah Ferguson and Kylie Dunn scored 15 while Vasha Moore led with 17 points.

Avila is a 3-seed in the tournament while Bethany was a 6-seed.

Avila will host the 7-seed Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.