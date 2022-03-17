BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 12-seed Richmond Spiders have made the first upset of the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament with a 67-63 win over the five seed Iowa Hawkeyes.

Although the teams might not mean anything to Kansas Citians, Barstow School alum Jacob Gilyard might be a name that some people know. The Division I record holder in career steals (466) has been a star since he put on a Spider uniform, and he led Richmond in this upset as well.

With 24 points, six rebounds and six assists, Gilyard didn’t leave the floor in the spectacular win.

After the game, Gilyard said he knew since the first round of the Atlantic-10 tournament that the Spiders could win this game.

“We’re resilient. You saw it last weekend, you saw it today,” Gilyard said on the court after the game.

“Teams are gonna make their run but we’re a battle-tested team. We’re pretty confident in ourselves and we think we can beat anybody.”

With a Richmond team led by experienced players like Gilyard, they all believe they can go even further.

“This is why we came back,” he said.

“This is energy you love. This is why you play college basketball.”

Gilyard and the Spiders hope to keep that energy as they face the four seed Providence Friars on Saturday.