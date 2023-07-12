TOPEKA, Kan. — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke Wednesday at the start of Big 12 Media Days.

He said he was very impressed with Kansas City after experiencing the city for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

In fact, he was impressed enough to suggested he wants to keep the tournament in Kansas City long term.

“That market and that championship is one I’d like to double down on,” Yormark said Wednesday.

Yormark told reporters the Big 12 is in discussions with local officials in Kansas City to extend its agreement and keep the Big 12 basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

In 2022, the conference extended its stay in Kansas City through the 2027 tournament.

The T-Mobile Center has hosted the men’s tournament since 2010.