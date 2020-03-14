Big 12 cancels all conference competitions for remainder of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to the coronavirus, the Big 12 Conference is canceling all conference competitions for the remainder of the school year.

The conference said Friday that, “all conference and non-conference competitions have been canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete into the summer.”

The Big 12 is also suspending all organized team activities whether they’re organized or voluntary, including practices, meetings and other gatherings, until March 29. At that point, they’ll reevaluate.

The news comes just a few days after the Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Then the NCAA also canceled its basketball championships — and all other winter and spring championships — this month.

The NCAA said in light of developments with the spread of the novel coronavirus, it needed to cancel to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

With so many conferences canceling their tournaments, the NCAA said it was impractical to host its tournament any time during the academic year.