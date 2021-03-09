Big 12 Championship: What to expect as men’s, women’s tournaments return to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, the Big 12 Championships return to Kansas City. But like most things these days, the experience will be different with limits on fans and other safety precautions.

The men’s basketball teams arrived at the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday, already practicing ahead of the tournament. Just a few blocks away, the women play at Municipal Auditorium.

The men’s tournament starts Wednesday night. The women’s tournament starts Thursday night.

This year, teams will need more than a winning record to move on. Players must pass a COVID-19 test every day.

“If someone tests positive, that’s up to the conference and to the team, and they will communicate that to the health department and then it will be a medical decision as to what happens from there,” Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson said.

Fans who are going to watch can expect several changes, too.

The packed pep rallies are a thing of the past due to the pandemic. FanFest also isn’t happening this year. But organizers and fans are just happy they’ll be able to have Big 12 games once again.

“It’s awesome. It’s exciting,” Nelson said. “It’s a little intense, you know. Things are different.”

Nelson, her KC Sports Commission team, along with the NCAA, the KC Health Department and the T-Mobile Center are the driving forces in getting fans in the stands safely.

“We encourage folks to come early and pack lightly,” said Shani Tate Ross, vice president of sales and marketing at T-Mobile Center.

She said about 3,300 people are allowed inside the arena. They’re doing “pod-seating.” At most, eight people can be in a group, and they must all arrive at the same time.

“If they’re not all with you at that time, whoever’s not there with you wouldn’t be able to get in,” Nelson said.

There’s a 20-foot buffer zone around the court, Tate Ross said.

Masks are required at all times. Food and drink will be available at the concession stands, but you’ll need to eat in your seat.

Kansas State fan Bryce Lundgren attended one of the final men’s games last year before the tournaments were called off. He remembers the announcement, saying fans would no longer be allowed because of COVID-19 protocols.

“The crowd definitely did boo,” Lundgren said laughing.

Not a crowd pleaser, but a safe decision at the time. One year later, organizers are excited to welcome people once again.

Although it will look and feel different, Lundgren said that fans cheering on their favorite college team in person is a game-changer.

“Basketball, not having fans around, it’s just completely different,” Lundgren said. “I think is a good thing, especially for the Kansas City area.”

Right now, tickets are sold out. As certain teams advance and others lose, tickets to future games may become available.

If you want to watch the games and don’t have ticket, KC Power & Light is welcoming fans. They suggest you make a reservation to secure one of the socially distanced tables.

The KC Sports Commission is also encouraging fans to take part in the Big 12 Food Drive and Blood Donation.

