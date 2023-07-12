TOPEKA, Kan. — Big 12 Media Days began Wednesday, and the annual football preseason kickoff started with a message from Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.

As Yormark enters his second year leading the conference, the league has a new look, KSNT reports. Four new teams are officially in the Big 12: Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston.

Yormark said he’s still learning, and the Big 12 is still innovating.

“The Big 12 will innovate, create and live at the intersections of culture, sports and business,” a slideshow read while Yormark spoke.

He said the Big 12 will launch a new brand logo next year.

“You are seeing a brand refresh, which is indicative of where this conference is going,” Yormark said.

He also announced an extension through 2030 with AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship in Arlington will feature a halftime show for the first time. Yormark said it will include a “major artist” and the bands of some Big 12 schools.

The Big 12 also added an eighth bowl game to its slate with the addition of the Independence Bowl.

“When I took this job it was one of the first times I really experienced college football,” Yormark said. “And candidly, I’m hooked.”

As far as expansion, Yormark didn’t want to talk much about it. He said it all depends on if there is value in a new school when the Big 12 does evaluations.

“I want the Big 12 to be the best version of ourselves,” Yormark said. “And if we can do that, we’re in a great place. There has been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now.”

He added the Big 12 loves holding its basketball championships in Kansas City. In fact, Yormark said the conference is having discussions with Kansas City officials to extend its agreement for the Big 12 men’s tournament.