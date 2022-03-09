KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the Kansas Jayhawks will hit the court at T-Mobile Center. Fans will be warm inside, but outside Kansas City is expecting several inches of snow.

Fans say despite the weather, they’re glad basketball is back.

Wednesday night, snow hadn’t started falling, but in the morning tourists who look out their hotel window will see a blanket of snow. With KU’s pep rally in the morning, Big 12 fans better bundle up.

“I mean it feels pretty good down at Power & Light. Just walking down here were a lot of fans wearing different teams. It’s great!” Kansas State fan Jeff Hewitt said before the team’s game.

After two years away, fans said snow isn’t going to keep them from enjoying the Big 12 Tournament.

“Very excited. You’re seeing old friends you haven’t seen in a while, and you’re seeing them without the masks. It’s great,” Jerry Hayes said.

With old friends coming into town to root for their favorite team, business downtown is rolling in. At the Westin in Crown Center, staff are looking forward to the future as rooms fill up once again.

“What we have found in the last 48 hours or so is that people are coming in sooner to get ahead of the storm, get settled in, and go experience the city before the storm starts,” general manager Chad Mohwinkle said.

If you’re driving into Power & Light, Mayor Quinton Lucas said crews will be working to clear the roads and will have some help.

“We are making sure that we have every route covered, but here downtown we have the fortune of having the help of the Downtown Council, T-Mobile Center, other folks that really enhance our snow removal, shoveling, even some plowing efforts that will help make it a safe environment coming downtown,” Lucas said.

Fans are hoping perseverance brings them a win.



“K-State of course, right!?” Hewitt said.

“K-State has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the game,” KU fan Dave Schneider said.

Before KU hits the court Thursday, their pep rally is set to happen at 10:30 a.m. at Power & Light.

