KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships kick off this week, bringing thousands of college basketball fans to downtown Kansas City.

The men’s tournament will play at the T-Mobile Center while the women’s tournament will play at Municipal Auditorium.

Single-session tickets are available but must be purchased online for the men’s tournament. Women’s tournament tickets can also be purchased at the box office. Prices start at $40 per session for men’s games and $10 per session for the women’s games.

The brackets and schedules for both tournaments were released over the weekend. Here’s a rundown of all the action.

Big 12 Men’s Tournament

Wednesday

6 p.m. — No. 8 West Virginia vs No. 9 Texas Tech

8:30 p.m. — No. 7 Oklahoma State vs No. 10 Oklahoma

Thursday

11:30 a.m. — No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State

2 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner

6 p.m. — No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 winner

8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU

Friday

6 p.m. — Semifinals, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

8:30 p.m. — Semifinals, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday

5 p.m. — Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Women’s Tournament

Thursday

5 p.m. — No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State

7:30 p.m. — No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU

Friday

11 a.m. — No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 winner

5 p.m. — No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Game 2 winner

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor

Saturday

Noon — Semifinals, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

2:30 p.m. — Semifinals, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sunday

1 p.m. — Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner