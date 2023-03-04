KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 was a gauntlet all season and had a strong case for being the best conference in the nation.

With that being said, the Big 12 Tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.

West Virginia will face Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m. That game will be followed by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who will continue their Bedlam rivalry at 8:30 p.m.

There will be a full slate of games Thursday, kicked off by Baylor against Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. Kansas will then face the winner of West Virginia/Texas Tech at 2 p.m.

The evening matchups will include Texas against the winner of Oklahoma/Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Kansas State will battle TCU at 8:30 p.m.

Whoever wins between Baylor and Iowa State will face the winner of Kansas vs. West Virginia/Texas Tech on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Big 12 Semifinals. The winner of Texas vs. Oklahoma/Oklahoma State will play at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Kansas State/TCU.

The Big 12 Championship will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m.

We should be in for another exciting tournament as 7/10 teams in the Big 12 are projected to make the NCAA Tournament.