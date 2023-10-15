COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Blue Valley North alum is making an SEC team very happy right now.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz had one of the best football games of his life to help the Gators beat South Carolina 41-39.

Mertz threw for a career-high 423 yards and three touchdowns including a last-second game-winning drive to lead Florida to victory.

Mertz hit receiver Ricky Pearsall (Kansas City, Kansas born) for a 21-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left.

“I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Mertz said.

Florida’s QB1 began his high school career at Bishop Miege for two years before transferring to Blue Valley North and leading the Mustangs to a Kansas 6A state championship as a junior.

The four-star recruit took his talents to Wisconsin where he performed below the lofty expectations set for him coming into the program. He finished as a three-year starter garnering 2,136 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

After four years in Madison, he entered Gainesville as a redshirt junior and won the starting job at the end of the summer.

So far this season, Mertz has thrown for 1,897 yards (fourth in the SEC), 12 touchdowns (tied for fifth in SEC )and two interceptions (tied for lowest among starting QBs in SEC).