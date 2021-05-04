Blue Valley West product helps guide Kentucky volleyball to first national title

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team made history last month, bringing home the program’s first national title.

Kansas City area native and Blue Valley West product Madison Lilley is a big reason for the Wildcats’ success.

“It was always a goal, but it was just a matter of making it come to life,” Lilley told FOX4.

The senior setter, who was named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player, had 53 assists and 19 digs in Kentucky’s 3-1 over Texas in the championship match.

Lilley is a proven winner, having helped capture championships not only at Kentucky, but also during her time at Blue Valley West and with her travel club team, KC Power.

Lilley credits former club and high school coaches Danielle and Mike Stowell and Jessica Horstick among others for her steady rise in the sport.

“You really do need to be pushed to kind of grow into all the potential that you have,” Lilley said.

The Kansas native is leaving behind an incredible legacy at Kentucky, where she was a four-time All-American, four-time All-SEC, four-time SEC champion and this year’s national Player of the Year.

Lilley plans to play professional volleyball overseas after graduation.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android